Jane Fonda is "worried" about 'Barbarella' remake with Sydney Sweeney









Jane Fonda, the actor behind the original 1968 sci-fi favourite Barbarella, has expressed her “worry” about the film’s forthcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney.

Announced in October 2022 that the Euphoria star would be taking the title role in the remake of the camp classic, fans have been excited about the modern reimagining of the movie ever since. Also producing the upcoming movie for Sony, Sweeney will be key to the movie’s success, with her previous roles in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus proving that she is up for the challenge.

In response to the movie’s development, Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter that she “tries not to” think about the remake, “Because I worry about what it’s going to be”. Continuing, she adds: “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie”.

Barbarella was a breakout role for Fonda back in 1968, with the actor taking the title role of an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand whose futuristic ray threatens life across the galaxy. A classic of camp science fiction, Barbarella would go on to inspire Mike Hodges’ 1980 film Flash Gordon and even the modern Austin Powers comedy trilogy starring Mike Myers.

Whilst a large number of the Euphoria cast has gone on to find further success, Sweeney is one of the biggest success stories, going on to work alongside Quentin Tarantino in 2019s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. She later starred in the celebrated HBO murder mystery The White Lotus, which would become a viral sensation upon the arrival of the second season.

Thankfully for Fonda, we’ll have to wait a little while to experience the remake of Barbarella, with the film not yet in production.