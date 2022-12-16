Watch the trailer for new Florence Pugh film 'A Good Person'









Every era of cinema will inevitably produce an undeniable icon, and from the looks of it, Florence Pugh is her generation’s shining star. Having collaborated with talented filmmakers such as Greta Gerwig and Ari Aster, Pugh is on a meteoric rise to the very top.

Pugh possesses the unique ability to deliver strong performances even in flawed projects, evident through her work in Olivia Wilde’s latest psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. In addition, Pugh received widespread acclaim for her stunning acting in The Wonder, where she played the role of an English nurse.

While talking to Cinema Daily, Pugh said: “Well, it’s worth noting that this is now the third time that I’ve played a woman from this specific time in history. I clearly like it. Lady Macbeth was in 1860, Little Women the same [time], this, same. All very, very different women, but all with an unbelievable desire to be heard, and an unbelievable desire to do more and be more.”

The actor added: “I am intrigued by women of that time. I think women, even to this day, are trying to have our voices heard. I find it especially exciting to think that in an era where everything was against them, everything was pitted against them, and it was so hard, there would have been incredible women constantly pushing, constantly pissing a lot of people off. I love that.”

Pugh is now set to star in Zach Braff’s upcoming comedy-drama A Good Person, featuring alongside Morgan Freeman. According to the latest trailer, the film is about the subject of death and how the loss of loved ones creates a traumatic cycle.

Watch the trailer below.