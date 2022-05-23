Watch the trailer for the new David Bowie documentary 'Moonage Daydream'









The first trailer has been released for the upcoming David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.

The film features footage from the late singer’s personal archives which includes unseen clips of performances by Bowie. It has been made by Brett Morgen who was previously behind Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and his new project claims to take viewers on an “immersive” experience thanks to “sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, unseen performances”.

In the clip, a montage is played from Bowie’s career along with audio of the musician speaking about the meaning of life. He says: “All people no matter who they are, all wish they appreciated life more. It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have, or what you wish you’d done. Life is fantastic.”

The upcoming documentary is the first film to be given the green light by the David Bowie Estate. They allowed Morgen access to their entire collection, and reportedly, he was handed five million assets back in 2017.

Apparently, the collection included “rare and never-before-seen drawings, recordings, films, and journals. Morgen spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and colour palette”.

Moonage Daydream premieres tonight at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its global release in September. More dates are expected to be announced shortly.