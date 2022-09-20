Watch the trailer for Netflix's chilling thriller 'The Stranger'









Netflix has just released the trailer for one of its most intriguing projects to date, the upcoming crime thriller, The Stranger. Written and directed by the critically acclaimed Thomas M. Wright, the plot follows the stories of two strangers whose lives intermingle after an encounter. However, there is more to this than meets the eye.

One of the pair is Henry Teague, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case, played by Sean Harris, whilst the other is an undercover policeman played by Joel Edgerton. Edgerton’s character is part of a small group of secret law enforcement agents posing as criminals in a sinister criminal network, hunting a killer who has been elusive for eight years.

Interestingly, the film is inspired by true events. It draws heavily on the kidnap and murder of 13-year-old Australian boy Daniel Morcombe, who was snatched from a bus stop in 2003 and later murdered. In what is one of the country’s most high-profile cases, it was only thanks to the lengthy undercover operation that his murderer was caught.

The Morcombe family has expressed their disdain for The Stranger, outright slamming the making of it, claiming that all those involved are profiting without showing respect for their son. Daniel’s father, Bruce, told ABC Australia: “We think this is most distasteful, most hurtful, and has no community benefit whatsoever”.

Elsewhere, his mother Denise, tweeted: “The movie The Stranger is not supported by the Morcombe family. Individuals who make money on a heinous crime are parasites. They are callously disrespectful to Daniel, the DMF & the Morcombe family. We find the making of the movie morally corrupt and cruel. Shame on you.”

The Stranger is set to hit theatres in Australia on October 6th, with its Netflix premiere scheduled for October 19th.

