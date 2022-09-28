Watch the brand new trailer for the Netflix film 'My Father's Dragon'









Netflix has just dropped a fresh new trailer for their highly anticipated new animated feature film My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Irish filmmaker Nora Twomey.

Recognised as one of the finest female talents currently working in the animation industry, Twomey, the Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner is back with an adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s novel, My Father’s Dragon. Following the adventures of Elmer Elevator as she searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island, the new animated delight looks to be an absolute treat.

Featuring a mighty voice cast that includes the likes of Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane, the new animation could be one to watch for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Speaking excitedly about the new project, the filmmaker stated: “Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book…We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices”.

Continuing, she adds, “This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world”.

Released on Netflix on November 11th, take a look at the brand new trailer below.