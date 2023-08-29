Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ [pic]









The trailer for the new Netflix film Rustin, an examination of how the civil rights leader Bayard Rustin overcame expectations in planning the March on Washington, has just been released, shared 60 years on from the historic date.

In the clip from the film, Rustin, played by the Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, says, “On August 28th, Black, white, young, old, rich, working-class, poor will descend on Washington D.C.” The film will detail the lead-up to the event.

On August 28th, 1963, over a quarter of a million people came together at the Lincoln Memorial to watch Dr. Martin Luther King Jr give his rousing ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, which went down as one of the most iconic moments in history.

Millions watched the event on television, but the story of Rustin has largely been neglected from inclusion in the overall narrative. Netflix call him “one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known”.

The synopsis for the film reads: “He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.”

It continues: “Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

Check out the trailer for Rustin below.