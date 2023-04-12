Watch the first trailer for ‘John Wick’ spin-off series ‘The Continental’









Due to the success of the 2014 action thriller John Wick, the Keanu Reeves-led movie has become a franchise, spawning three sequels. Most recently, the fourth instalment, John Wick: Chapter Four, has garnered over $306.6million worldwide, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.

In March, it was announced that a television spin-off series, The Continental, will debut in September, told in three parts. The show will focus on Winston Scott’s establishment of the eponymous hotel in 1975, which is used as a refuge for assassins in the John Wick movies.

Series producer Erica Lee shared information about the series with Collider. “The showrunners actually came, we heard a lot of pitches and we were debating whether or not we wanted to do a similar timeline of John Wick or an alternate timeline. We felt like doing a prequel, doing an alternate timeline gave us a lot of flexibility just in running parallel tracks.”

She continued, “But also what I think people love so much about John Wick and the ‘John Wick’ world are learning about the hotels and the Easter eggs. We give so little about each character and about the hotel in each movie that I think people were really excited to learn more and dig deeper into The Continental like, what does the cleaner there look like? What is the staff like? How do you get into The Continental? How are the gold coins made? So, with this timeline and this setting, we’re allowed to do a really deep dive into that and explore a lot of that stuff.”

Fans can get excited now that the first trailer has dropped, which teases a thrilling series of action-packed events, set to the pounding tune of ‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer.