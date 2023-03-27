‘The Continental’: John Wick TV spin-off will arrive in September









Although the 2014 movie John Wick was never designed to become a franchise, its success has spawned three sequels, and now a television spin-off, The Continental, is set for release in September 2023.

The most recent instalment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, John Wick: Chapter Four, was released earlier this March, already grossing $137million at the worldwide box office.

However, the television series, told in three parts, will centre on the eponymous hotel that Wick frequents in the movies. Colin Woodell will play young Winston Scott (Ian McShane), who, in 1975, establishes the hotel as a retreat for assassins.

Producer Erica Lee spoke to Collider about the show, stating, “The showrunners actually came, we heard a lot of pitches and we were debating whether or not we wanted to do a similar timeline of John Wick or an alternate timeline. We felt like doing a prequel, doing an alternate timeline gave us a lot of flexibility just in running parallel tracks.”

She continued, “But also what I think people love so much about John Wick and the ‘John Wick’ world are learning about the hotels and the Easter eggs. We give so little about each character and about the hotel in each movie that I think people were really excited to learn more and dig deeper into The Continental like, what does the cleaner there look like? What is the staff like? How do you get into The Continental? How are the gold coins made? So, with this timeline and this setting, we’re allowed to do a really deep dive into that and explore a lot of that stuff.”

The episodes, each 90 minutes long, will air on Peacock in September.