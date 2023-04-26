Trailer arrives for new Syd Barrett biopic









After years of being in the dark about the background of Syd Barrett, a new trailer has come out for a biopic talking about his back pages. The film is being directed by Roddy Bagawa and Storm Thorgerson, the latter of which assisted in the album sleeves for some of Pink Floyd’s iconic records such as Wish You Were Here and Dark Side of the Moon.

Barrett had infamously left Pink Floyd after the release of the album A Saucerful of Secrets due to his unstable mental state. After a solo album, Barrett disappeared from public view and made his final appearance when visiting the studio with Floyd during the Wish You Were Here sessions, who’s songs were written in tribute to his impact on the band.

The film is set to feature different interview segments from those who were close to Barrett, including manager Peter Jenner, bandmates David Gilmour and Nick Mason, and even contemporaries such as The Who’s Pete Townshend. The interviews will also feature younger faces talking about Barrett’s influence on future generations, such as Graham Coxon of Blur.

While Thorgerson passed away in 2013 before the film was completed, Bagawa suggested that his passing left a similar mark on him as Barrett did on his fellow musicians, stating (via Louder), “I miss Storm probably in the same way as many of those in our film miss Syd, a friend who they dearly loved and shared fond memories and adventures”.