The tragic fan theory behind ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’









Known for their unique storytelling and cinematic brilliance, the Coen brothers delivered yet another masterpiece in the form of 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis. Set against the backdrop of the folk music scene in the 1960s, the film weaved a bleak yet compelling narrative around its protagonist, Llewyn Davis, a struggling musician portrayed brilliantly by Oscar Isaac.

While the movie primarily focuses on Llewyn’s attempt to land a gig, an intriguing subplot adds emotional depth to the story — the enigmatic relationship between Llewyn and Mitch and Lillian Gorfein. At the heart of this subplot lies a lingering question: Are Mitch and Lillian actually the parents of Llewyn’s late friend and singing partner, Mike Timlin? While the film never explicitly confirms this connection, subtle hints and clues scattered throughout suggest a profound but unspoken link.

Llewyn Davis, a talented yet prickly musician, finds himself adrift in the wake of Mike Timlin’s tragic suicide. The weight of this loss haunts him throughout the film, triggering a bitter depression and driving him to seek refuge on the couches of various acquaintances, never staying in one place for long. However, there is one recurring destination — the home of older couple Mitch and Lillian Gorfein.

The Coen brothers, renowned for their penchant for leaving certain elements of their stories open to interpretation, remain typically tight-lipped about this subplot. Nevertheless, keen-eyed viewers have picked up on several subtle hints that suggest a deeper and tragic connection between the Gorfeins and Mike Timlin. First and foremost, the Gorfeins’ home is located near the very bridge from which Mike Timlin tragically jumped to his death. This geographical proximity raises questions about the significance of their location and its connection to Mike.

Furthermore, there are moments in the movie when Lillian warmly refers to the late character as “Mikey”. This familiarity with Mike’s name and her knowledge of his harmonies displayed when she joins a song with Llewyn hints at a more profound relationship beyond simple friendship. Lastly, it’s thought that the name “Timlin” itself could be seen as a plausible stage name for an aspiring singer named Gorfein.

In the world of music and artistic reinvention, adopting a new identity wasn’t uncommon. Could it be that Mike Timlin had a different persona in the folk music scene that he shared with his friend Llewyn Davis? If so, it makes Llewyn’s connection to the Timlins both incredibly sweet and unbearably tragic; they’ve stayed in contact with the musical partner and friend of their deceased son.

While we may never receive a definitive answer from the enigmatic Coen brothers themselves, the tantalizing hints and unspoken connections seem to point in one heartwrenching direction. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide whether the Gorfeins are the grieving parents of Mike Timlin – but if you choose to, it will give an additional viewing of one of their best films a whole new emotional weight.