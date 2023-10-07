How Tracy Chapman saved the 1990s from pop fatigue









Tracy Chapman makes everything seem utterly effortless. Emerging into the spotlight with her debut album in 1988, the singer-songwriter brought forth a striking simplicity during a time marked by studio extravagance. Her most renowned creation, ‘Fast Car’, stands as a timeless gem of 1980s musical standards, inspiring numerous imitators, yet none could quite grasp the pure, unadorned enchantment of the original.

The 1990s presented a challenging era for female singer-songwriters with compelling narratives to share. There were also a lot of similar-sounding efforts, and the contributions that attempted to divert the established musical path often fell flat. However, amid the dominance of R&B and male dance artists on the airwaves, Melissa Etheridge, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, and Jewel each carved out their own distinct place, claiming their rightful piece of the musical pie.

Tracy Chapman’s release of ‘Give Me One Reason’ also claimed a space, appealing more to an older demographic that wasn’t as receptive to hip-hop and contemporary rock. It also provided a much-needed break from the pop fatigue of the era, becoming something so distinctively powerful that even the Grammy organisers struggled to fit it into a single category. Nevertheless, Chapman’s hit won the esteemed accolade for ‘Best Rock Song’ and became her most successful single in the US to date.

This was Chapman’s fourth Grammy, adding to the three she won in ’88, which included ‘Best New Artist’. ‘Give Me One Reason’ received three other nominations that it didn’t win: ‘Record Of The Year’, ‘Song Of The Year’ and ‘Best Female Rock Vocal Performance’. Alongside taking the US by storm, the track was also Chapman’s biggest hit in Australia, reaching number three and topping the charts of Canada and Iceland.

Chapman’s music in the ’90s continued to be characterised by her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, making her a respected figure in the folk and rock music scene. Her tracks often delved into social and personal issues, reflecting her commitment to using her music as a platform for change and introspection. New Beginning, the album which ‘Give Me One Reason’ sits on, remains Chapman’s biggest-selling record since 1991.

Aside from her inherent ability to disrupt an entire era of music while adding her new spin on an increasingly stale landscape, Chapman’s warmth and sincerity made her a beacon in the first place. Her aura was so appealing that it drew the attention of Tufts University student Brian Koppelman, who discovered the singer in 1987. When he was once looking for a protest singer, he recalled first seeing Tracy, who “walked onstage, and it was like an epiphany,” adding: “Her presence, her voice, her songs, her sincerity — it all came across.”

Taken aback by her talent, Koppelman approached Chapman with a proposition. “I don’t normally do this,” he began, “But I think my father could help you a lot.” Koppelman’s father was Charles Koppelman, who was then the co-owner of one of the largest independent song publishers, SBK Publishing. Following the release of ‘Fast Car’ in 1988, Chapman’s commitment to the ensuing decade and beyond was unmistakable: a dedication that became nothing less than the highest standards of excellence.