Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’









King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have shared their latest cover. This time, the duo has undertaken a rendition of Radiohead’s alt-rock classic, ‘Creep’.

This version is the latest in their long-running and slightly bizarre ‘Sunday Lunch‘ series, which they launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performances because of the restrictions put in place because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Recently, the power couple has covered a host of alternative staples, including ‘Can’t Stop’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ by The Who, ‘No One Knows’ by Queens of the Stone Age, and the anti-war anthem ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries. Just last week, they covered ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ by Garbage.

During their redux of ‘Creep’, which is taken from Radiohead’s debut album Pablo Honey, the pair are seen in their kitchen once again, with a large banner in the background reading: “Fripp’s A Creep”.

Willcox, who usually performs on top of the kitchen table, defies the norm for this outing and instead stands alongside Fripp at the front of the screen, wearing a top made of clingfilm featuring two small photographs of her husband.

“Toyah & Robert are just like angels and weirdos this Sunday. This week’s lunch is so very special and might just not belong here,” Willcox captioned the new video.

Watch Fripp and Willcox take on ‘Creep’ below.

