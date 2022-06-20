Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Grace Jones song 'Slave To The Rhythm'









Everyone’s favourite eccentrics, Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp, have released their latest cover. This time they’ve undertaken a rendition of Grace Jones’ 1985 clubland essential ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, which is something a departure for the duo, as they usually stick to more rock-oriented cuts.

The couple’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ series began during the early days of the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, as Fripp sought to sate his desire to play live, as his band, prog-pioneers King Crimson, like everyone else, were forced to cancel dates.

As of late, the pair have put their slightly surreal twist on a host of some iconic rock tracks. These include ‘Celebrity Skin’ by Hole, ‘Can’t Stop’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, ‘Creep’ by Radiohead, and just last week, Rage Against the Machine‘s 1992 political masterpiece ‘Killing in the Name’.

For their cover of the Grace Jones classic we see the pair in the now-familiar setting of their kitchen, and this time their unique homemade banners read: ‘Rhythm Of Life’ and ‘The Posh Pop Three’.

In what is one of her less outlandish outfits, we see Willcox decked in a long-sleeved shiny red dress, with Fripp in his customary shirt and waistcoat. For this performance, they were joined remotely by esteemed musician Simon Darlow, who aided with some guitar playing.

The caption for the video reads: “Toyah & Robert are back in the kitchen for a special premiere performance of Slave To The Rhythm and Simon joins remotely so The Posh Pop Three are together again”.

It’s been a busy weekend for Willcox. On Sunday, she performed at the Isle of Wight Festival on the Big Top Stage. In what was her debut at the festival, she performed classics as well as new cuts such as ‘Levitate’ from her latest album Posh Pop.

