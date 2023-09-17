Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp share raunchy video for cover of ‘Have Love, Will Travel’









In the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch rock covers, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared a raunchy version of the blues rock song ‘Have Love, Will Travel’ originally by Richard Berry.

The 1959 track has become a staple of the genre, but ‘Toyah and Robert’ put their own spin on it, with Willcox dressed in a latex maid’s outfit, while flinging items of clothing into a suitcase. Meanwhile, Fripp sports a waistcoat and a mohawk.

Musically, their version follows the same proto-punk riffing that The Sonics used to popularise the track on their 1965 album Here Are The Sonics. In the background, the duo have crafted a hand-painted sign that reads: “The Sonics inspire the world.”

The video is the first to land since news that a potential movie involving the duo is on the way. “We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment,” Wilcox said in a new interview with Eonmusic.

“Obviously, we won’t be in it. It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what you call pre-production. All of that’s going on,” she continued. They are also soon set to head out on tour.

Previously speaking about the tour, Wilcox said: “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK. This will be a rock show, with a full rock band—an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

Watch their cover of ‘Have Love, Will Travel’ below.