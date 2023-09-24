Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Silverchair’s ‘Freak’ in new ‘Sunday Lunch’ video

Sun 24th Sep 2023 12.22 BST

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have released a new video in their Sunday Lunch series where they cover the Silverchair song, ‘Freak’. 

The pair, who have long-released musical covers on a Sunday lunchtime, are back with a curiously creepy cover of ‘Freak’, the 1997 song by the Australian rock band. A dark, gothic song, the cover features Fripp shredding it on the guitar whilst Toyah provides the vocals whilst dressed in a creepy silver morph suit, using a large exercise ball as a prop.

The new video comes after surprising news that the pair are currently in talks about adapting their Sunday Lunch series into a feature film.

The series, which started during the Covid-19 pandemic, might soon be heading to the big screen, with Wilcox recently stating: “We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment”. 

Continuing, she added: “Obviously, we won’t be in it. It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what you call pre-production. All of that’s going on”. 

At the end of September, the pair will also be heading out on tour for Toyah & Robert’s Rock Party, with performances taking place at The Lowry in Salford, and Empire in London among other locations.

Take a look at their latest cover, Silverchair’s ‘Freak’, below.

