Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover ‘Radar Love’ by Golden Earring









Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have uploaded a new instalment of their Sunday Lunch series, this time tackling Golden Earring’s 1973 track ‘Radar Love’.

The pair began their series in lockdown, performing covers of popular hits in their kitchen, often donning fancy dress. Talking to The Guardian in 2021, Willcox explained: “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without. He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance’. And it became a challenge.”

Adding that, she said: “I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part”. The series has proven immensely successful as fans have enjoyed watching the couple indulge in some lighthearted fun.

However, some King Crimson fans have taken issue with the series, but Fripp couldn’t care less. He said: “At the beginning of lockdown, my wife handed me a tutu and a pair of her black tights and took me to the end of the garden and put on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.”

Adding: “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do. […] At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Although the husband and wife duo took some time off from the series, their recent return comes with the announcement of their ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour, which kicks off in September.

Watch the cover below.