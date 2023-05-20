Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp officially announce ‘Sunday Lunch’ tour









Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have officially announced their ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour’ – which commences on September 30th. The run is in celebration of the married couple’s hit YouTube series, Sunday Lunch, wherein they cover a famous rock song every Sunday. It has been running since the pandemic.

Although Willcox and Fripp made some of the dates before this announcement, they’ve now shared new details in a press release. “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” Willcox says.

“This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

The month-long tour commences September 30th in Wimborne and runs until October 29th in Birmingham, England, Willcox’s hometown.

Find our list of Willcox and Fripp’s best Sunday Lunch covers here.

‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour’ Dates:

09/30 – Wimborne, UK @ Tivoli

10/01 – Cheltenham, UK @ Town Hall

10/07 – Harrogate, UK @ Royal Hall

10/08 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse

10/09 – Manchester, UK @ Salford Lowry

10/14 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall

10/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

10/19 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex

10/20 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil

10/21 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

10/25 – Buxton, UK @ Opera House

10/26 – Shrewsbury, UK @ Theatre Severn

10/28 – Swansea, UK @ Grand Theatre

10/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall