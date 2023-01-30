Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp cover Mötley Crüe's 'Shout At The Devil'









Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have released the latest video in their Sunday Lunch series. This time, the couple have taken on Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’ from the band’s 1983 albums of the same name.

Wilcox and Fripp kicked off 2023 with a cover of The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’, which was followed by a latex-clad reimagining of Toyah’s own single ‘Latex Messiah’. Most recently, the duo unleashed their own take on ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Kiss, for which Wilcox donned an inflatable pink unicorn costume.

This week, the couple have stripped things back (no pun intended) for a rendition of hair metal anthem ‘Shout At The Devil’, which appeared on Mötley Crüe’s breakthrough album.

Penned by Nikki Sixx, the track was written by the bassist during a period of satanic experimentation. In an interview with Tom Zataut for the band’s biography The Dirt, the Electra Records employee explains that Sixx wanted to call the track ‘Shout With The Devil’ but was advised against doing so.

Sixx remained adamant, telling Zataut, “It just looks cool. It’s meaningless symbols and s–t. I’m just doing it to piss people off. It’s not like I worship Satan or something.” A couple of nights later, Zataut apparently witnessed Sixx cause a knife and fork to levitate and stick to the ceiling. “I looked at Nikki and freaked out. There is no more ‘Shout With The Devil.’ If you keep shouting with the devil, you’re going to get killed,” he told Sixx.

Performed roughly 1,500 times throughout the band’s career, ‘Shout At The Devil remains one of Mötley Crüe’s most popular recordings. It received an extra boost in this regard following its inclusion on the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack. You can check out Toya and Robert’s cover below.