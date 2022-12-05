Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp share cover of 'My Favourite Game' by The Cardigans









Husband-and-wife duo Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp have unveiled a brand new cover video. The latest instalment of their long-running Sunday Lunch series, this latest offering sees the pair performing a rendition of 1998’s ‘My Favourite Game’ by The Cardigans.

The new video follows on from last month’s trio of covers, which included reworks of ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’ by The Cramps, Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love Will Travel’, Metallica’s ‘Seek and Destroy’ and Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’.

The Sunday Lunch series began in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Wilcox, the venture was a way of helping Fripp deal with the lockdown. The couple later explained that they were hoping to expand the collaboration.

Fripp recently acknowledged that the series has upset many longtime King Crimson fans. In defence of the videos, Fripp told the Telegraph: “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

The guitarist added: “My wife said to me, ‘if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.’ So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

Fripp and Wilcox will be touring the Sunday Lunch series next year, having announced that outing back in June. However, it remains unclear where the duo will be performing.