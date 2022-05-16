Toya Wilcox and Robert Fripp share new cover of 'I Think I'm Paranoid' by Garbage









That’s right, they’re at it again. Toyah Wilcox and her husband, the King Crimson Founder Robert Fripp, have shared a cover of ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ by 1990s rockers Garbage.

The new offering is the latest instalment of the pair’s ongoing Sunday Lunch series, which was launched back in 2020 when Fripp’s tour was cancelled. Now, if I was at a Sunday lunch and one of my relatives started singing a ’90s anthem while dressed in nothing but a tin-foil top, I’d wrap myself in a big slice of beef and roll the hell out of there. But maybe that’s just me.

The pair’s covers have proved immensely popular. In recent weeks, they’ve performed ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’. Most recently, Wilcox and Fripp embarked on a cover of The Cranberries hit ‘Zombie’.

For this new cover of ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, taken from Garbage’s 1998 album Version 2.0, the pair find themselves in a kitchen adorned with banners reading “I Think I’m Fripp’d” and “G We [Love] U”.

Wilcox’s costumes (or lack thereof) have become something of a staple of the Sunday Lunch Series. This new cover sees her don a top made of what looks like golden tinfoil.

In the caption for the video, Wilcox wrote: “This weekend is definitely not garbage, it’s especially iconic. The FrippCox fold have cooked up a rather special lunch for you. Oh and the social media team may well of included some bonus footage at the end!”

