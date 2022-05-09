Power couple Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp issue cover of 'Zombie'









Toyah Wilcox and husband Robert Fripp have unveiled their latest cover, a rousing rendition of ‘Zombie’, done in the style of an Irish singalong pub ballad. It’s the latest chapter in the duo’s ‘Sunday Lunch’, which was launched in 2020 as a means of compensating for the lack of live performances amind the pandemic. Last week, the pair tackled ‘No One Knows‘, but the duo have amassed a back catalogue that includes Neil Young, Smashing Pumpkins and The Who.

Fripp is widely considered to be one of the most innovative guitarists of his generation, spearheading progressive rock with King Crimson’s debut, In The Court of the Crimson King. The band has since then operated as a launching pad for luminaries Greg Lake and Bill Bruford, both of whom went on to make their mark in the world of esoteric rock.

In his interview with Far Out, Bruford claims that Fripp is more collaborative than he’s often credited as. “Robert would deny he was any kind of a bandleader,” Bruford explained. “He frequently has done that, and he wasn’t necessarily the ‘Great Guru’, which is a common sort of feeling that Robert sort of walked in with sheets and sheets of music, and we all sat down and played that. It was not the way at all.”

Fripp contributed guitars to David Bowie’s seminal ‘Heroes’, and worked with Peter Gabriel on his first album outside Genesis. Gabriel reportedly needed “a Brit” to perform on the album because he was worried that the atmosphere was becoming too American for him. The guitarist produced Gabriel’s second album. and played lead guitar on ‘White Shadow’, the album’s most fondly remembered track. Fripp has always viewed progressive rock with a certain detachment, suggesting that it hints at “death” in the long run.

Wilcox, on the other hand, is a pop star of high repute, having recently released Posh Pop, an insightful solo album that made fun of her standing in life. The single, ‘Levitate’, featured Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox on support. From 1977 until 1983, Wilcox played the role of frontwoman for the band Toyah, before starting her solo career.

Stream their rendition of ‘Zombie’ below.