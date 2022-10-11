'Top Boy' paused production due to creative disputes









Fans of the Netflix series Top Boy will be pleased to hear that the filming of the fifth and final series of the show is finally underway, but one person who isn’t so chuffed with the return of the show is lead star Kano.

A recent report from The Sun has detailed that Kano, who stars in the hard-hitting crime drama alongside Ashley Walters, has stormed off the set of the show after being unhappy with how his character is treated in the new series. The final episode of series four set up big plans for Kano’s character Sully after he killed his rival Jamie (Micheal Ward) in a shocking twist.

A source close to the show told the publication: “Production is underway for the fifth series but things aren’t going to plan…Kano was told about a key storyline which involves his character and he absolutely hit the roof, he was fuming”.

Allegedly leaving the set in visible anger, the source further adds: “He left and said he is refusing to cooperate if the plot stays as it is…He is just completely against what has been written…Now they need to decide whether they try and appease Kano and plough ahead or rewrite this major storyline”.

Recently, a spokesperson for Netflix came out to say that the streaming service has temporality halted production on the series to “allow for further creative discussion”. Now, production has recommenced, with the show still planned for a 2023 release.

Released in March 2022, series four of the show was executive produced by Canadian rapper Drake and stars the British musician Little Simz alongside Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Hope Ikpoku Jnr.