Ranking the 10 best Phoebe Bridgers songs so far









Phoebe Bridgers might only have two albums under her belt, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the biggest names in indie rock right now. Known for her soft voice and melancholic lyrics, Bridgers has been praised for her authenticity and vivid storytelling abilities.

After starring in an Apple advertisement with her band Sloppy Jane, Bridgers used the money to work on her own music, with these tracks eventually forming her debut album Stranger in the Alps. The musician met Ryan Adams through mutual collaborators, who released her first EP, Killer, via his label PAX AM. Around this time, Bridgers supported Julien Baker on tour, with whom she would later form the project boygenius alongside Lucy Dacus in 2018.

With the help of Bright Eyes’ members Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, Bridgers created Strangers in the Alps, which was released to acclaim in 2017. Her second album, Punisher, was recieved with even greater success, which featured a more cinematic sound. Over the years, Bridgers has collaborated with various artists, from Fiona Apple to The 1975 to Taylor Swift, leading her to be known as a “serial collaborator”.

Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2021 and has won an AIM Award and four Libera Awards. With the success rate that Bridgers has demonstrated, it surely won’t be long before she scoops up some more big accolades. Most recently, Bridgers has explored acting, landing herself a role in the upcoming A24 horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

The 10 best Pheobe Bridgers songs:

10. ‘Garden Song’

Acting as the lead single for Punisher, ‘Garden Song’ is performed in a folk-rock style. Whilst the song is mellow and minimal, Bridgers’ lyrics make the song feel larger than life.

She sings of dreams and memories, ending on a hopeful note, “No, I’m not afraid of hard work/ I get everything I want/ I have everything I wanted.”

9. ‘Smoke Signals’

Featuring delicate strings, Bridgers sprinkles ‘Smoke Signals’ with musical references to The Smiths, Lemmy, and David Bowie. Her lyrics are richly evocative and speak of a relationship where she missed the signals that her significant other needed her help.

The song includes the standout lyrics: “I wanna live at the Holiday Inn/ Where somebody else makes the bed/We’ll watch TV while the lights on the street/ Put all the stars to death.”

8. ‘Moon Song’

“You asked to walk me home/ But I had to carry you,” Bridgers sings at the beginning of ‘Moon Song’. She expresses how much she loves the subject through a series of intense lines such as, “You couldn’t have/ Stuck your tongue down the/ Throat of somebody/ Who loves you more.”

Bridgers described the song as about “the wanting-to-be-stepped-on feeling.” She wants to feel the pain of loving this person because at least she can feel something from them – even if it’s terrible.

7. ‘Me and My Dog’

Taken from boygenius’ self-titled EP, ‘Me and My Dog’ sees Bridgers take the role of lead vocalist and sing some heart-wrenching lyrics such as “I want to be emaciated/ I wanna hear one song without thinking of you.”

The song begins with a delicate intro before launching into a heavier, grungey guitar sound that whirs in the background. This spotlights the chorus’s joint vocals, which make for an intoxicating listen.

6. ‘Graceland Too’

Bridgers reunited with her boygenius bandmates Baker and Dacus for ‘Graceland Too’, on which they provide backing vocals. The musician even stated that “I wrote it around them.” Led by a banjo, searing strings make the song feel heavenly.

She once shared the song’s meaning: “This song is about caring for somebody who hates themselves and how that can be really hard. There’s also a homage in there to friends in rehab or who are going through a tough time.”

5. ‘Kyoto’

Instead of Bridgers’ usual downtempo tone, ‘Kyoto’ is an upbeat indie track that is perfect for a car ride singalong. Her hopeful voice, which ironically sings the lines, “I’m going to kill you!” is backed by triumphant horns that tie the song together.

Bridgers said the song “is about being on tour and hating tour, and then being home and hating home. I just always want to be where I’m not, which I think is pretty not special of a thought, but it is true.”

4. ‘Motion Sickness’

Arguably Bridgers’ first hit, ‘Motion Sickness’ appears on Stranger in the Alps and features relaxed instrumentation driven by a distinctive gravelly guitar. She revealed that the song is about Ryan Adams, who abused his position of power whilst helping young musicians like Bridgers.

Haunted by his behaviour, she sings: “There are no words in the English language/ I could scream to drown you out.” Bridgers has also stated that the song is about “being in love with someone who is super mean to you… like conflicted feelings.”

3. ‘Scott Street’

Co-written by Bridgers and drummer/former partner Marshall Vore, the track reflects on a manipulative relationship inspired by one Vore was once in. It also deals with the painful feelings that arise when you bump into someone who was once a massive part of your life.

The various sounds that play during the climax of ‘Scott Street’, such as multiple bells and even a clown honk, feel incredibly nostalgic for childhood and allow the listener to associate their own memories with the emotive soundscape.

2. ‘Savior Complex’

On this track, Bridgers explores the concept of possessing a saviour complex, where one seeks out those in need so that they can ignore their own problems. Whilst she sings of a complicated relationship, gentle acoustic guitar plucks in the background.

The softness of Bridgers’ vocals makes the song feel particularly comforting, which is only emphasised by the strings accompanying the melody. It’s a warm and tender piece that stands out as one of Bridgers’ greatest songs to date.

1. ‘I Know the End’

In the captivating ‘I Know the End’, Bridgers’ song follows a familiar mellow tune before bursting into a blinding cacophony of sounds and screams, representing the world’s end. It’s the perfect catharsis for an emotionally-charged album and evokes a raw, primal reaction to the state of the world.

Bridgers has said: “The song is obviously a lot about the apocalypse, and I just thought of different subsets of people that would be affected by it. And the kids that hang out every day surfing, when they finally go…I feel like you really know that shit’s going down.”