Tool stop Washington D.C show after fan collapses









Tool’s Maynard James Keenan stopped the band mid-set during a performance in Washington D.C. The decision was made to ensure medics were able to attend to a fan in need of assistance.

According to Rock Feed, Tool fans managed to catch the frontman’s attention, drawing his attention to a member of the front row in the midst of a medical emergency. Keenan promptly stopped the performance and asked the audience to clear a path for medics to reach the fan.

To cover the silence, the singer joked with the crowd, saying: “Woke up this morning with a sore throat and a little bit of a cough… Anything going around I should know about?”. He later thanked Tool fans for attending the show.

Following the recent tragedy at Astroworld, in which ten people died of compression asphyxia during a Travis Scott concert, many artists are paying much closer attention to the safety of their audiences. Scott was accused of inciting public disorder and has been filmed encouraging his audience to rush security during previous concerts. Scott claimed that he wasn’t aware of the safety hazards of such a tightly compacted crowd.

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish paused a show to retrieve an inhaler for a fan. However, Kanye West took her comment of “we’re taking care of our people” as a dig at Travis Scott, a close friend of West’s. He went so far as threatening to pull his headline Coachella set unless fellow headliner Eilish offered an apology.

Tool are currently in the middle of the North American leg of their current tour, which runs until the end of March. After their final US show, the band will head over to the UK and Europe for a month of touring throughout April.

See the clip, below.