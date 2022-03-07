Watch Tool perform ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years









As a part of their current tour, which was delayed due to Covid-19, the Los Angeles-based band Tool played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday, March 3rd. Although the band seems to be revisiting many of their older hits, they shocked the crowd with one song midway through their set.

For the first time in 20 years, Tool performed their 1993 song ‘Undertow’ live, which is clearly an uncommon occurrence for the group. It’s unclear as to whether this will become more regular, as they didn’t play the song at their following show in Columbus, OH.

Throughout the tour, the band has been reviving old songs that haven’t seen the light of day in live performances in years, so it is possible for this to become more regular. Even if they begin to revive all different kinds of songs, not just ‘Undertow’. However, Tool is also touring with their newest album, Fear Inoculum, which they’ve been waiting to tour since it came out in 2019.

Although there isn’t a professionally-filmed video of the performance, there are fan-made videos from the crowd that captured the song live, many of which have been posted to social media.

If you want to check out their performance of ‘Undertow’ from their current tour, you can check out the video right here.