Tool reduces the price of 'Fear Inoculum' ultra-deluxe vinyl









After issuing the ultra-deluxe signed vinyl of Fear Inoculum for $810, Tool discovered that fans were dismayed by the price in question. Fans took their disappointment to social media, and there were reports that fans felt that the band were expecting too much from their fans. They acquiesced and changed the price down by a more affordable $60. The new price is projected to be $750.

The original Fear Inoculum was released in 2019, after a point of great creative upheaval for the band. It was their fifth album and their first to be issued to the public in more than a decade. Vocalist Maynard James Keenan said the sessions were punctuated by moments of reason and change.

“When you get successful,” he said, “You think you’re right about everything and you’re pretty sure as that individual — ‘I am right and you are wrong, because I’m successful and we’re successful because of me, not because of you.’”

The band have also announced a 30th-anniversary edition of Opiate, which features reimagined versions of some of the band’s better-known material. The package will also hold a reimagined and extended version of the EP’s title track, and will also boast an accompanying short film that will feature among the added tracks. Seated in among the extra features on the physical release will include a Blu-ray disc that’s housed in a 46-page art book with rare, exclusive photos and interviews, memories and insights from esteemed guests.

The original EP was named after a famous adage pencilled by Karl Marx, who likened religion to “opiates”. The EP pre-empted their debut album Undertow, which was unveiled to the music-buying public in 1993. The band have traditionally released two albums per decade in the years since.

Tool formed in the early 1990s, creating a new form of rock that stemmed from the rise in aestheticism and cinematic language in the field. Their music has been described as heavy metal and alternative metal, and have enjoyed tremendous popularity in the years since forming the band in Los Angeles. The classic lineup of Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor has remained the same since Ænima.