The power and poetry of Tony Iommi’s missing fingers









It’s been long established the world seeps into art long before art is wrung back out into the world. Even Aristotle said so when he laid down his mantra: “The purpose of art is to represent the meaning of things. This represents true reality, not external aspects.” Little did he know that his statement would beget a bunch of scallies from Birmingham who would change the world with heavy metal music. In fact, as it happens, Tony Iommi’s missing fingers are perhaps the most veracious and poetic embodiment of his statement in the history of art.

You see the flower power of Laurel Canyon’s counterculture had no place amid the heavy industry and blitz rubble of Birmingham where a daisy change would be covered in soot a few minutes before it could be placed in anyone’s hair. Disillusioned by this scene, Iommi thought about capturing the true reality of his own existence. That isn’t all that easy, the closest thing was possibly the blues. So, he learnt how to play them.

He picked up the guitar in his early teens and began playing. However, art seemed a world away as a profession. The industry that Birmingham was built upon was taking a hit as political austerity slowed growth in the region. Nevertheless, music provided a vital outlet for Iommi and his mates. After all, following a fall in the playground that left him with a permanent scar and the subsequent nickname ‘Scarface’, Iommi was inclined to enjoy the catharsis of rock ‘n’ roll.

And when Black Sabbath first played, they simply had a certain something nailed down. “I knew from the day we went into Aston Community Centre and played ‘Black Sabbath’ for the first time that we were different,” Bill Ward told Louder Sound in 2022. “We had something I didn’t understand, and I knew that I loved it.” They all did, but they could hardly afford to quit their day jobs and the only nepotism favours they could call upon was if someone needed a machinist to try and fix their guitar.

So, this left Iommi heading off to work as a local sheet metal factory. One day, while he was dreaming of the guitar, an absent-minded move resulted in a tragic accident. He lost the tips of the middle and ring fingers of his right hand. “I was told ‘you’ll never play again’. It was just unbelievable,” Iommi told the BBC. “I sat in the hospital with my hand in this bag and I thought, that’s it – I’m finished. But eventually I thought ‘I’m not going to accept that. There must be a way I can play’.”

But that hope would only fully be realised thanks to his foreman, ironically. He played him some guitar playing, which was akin to taking a recently bepenised man to a brothel. After feeling like a seasick blind man on a glass bottom boat for a few minutes, Iommi mustered up the strength to say, “I thought it was really good.” His boss replied, “You know, the guy’s only playing with two fingers on his fretboard hand because of an injury he sustained in a terrible fire.” Iommi recalls in his memoir, “I was totally knocked back by this revelation and was so impressed by what I had just heard that I suddenly became inspired to start trying to play again.”

He decided to fashion a very working-class solution. He went home, melted down a fairy liquid bottle and made some plastic fingertips for himself. This changed his guitar playing. Naturally, it made it entirely individualistic. He had to press down hard the strings, developed a propensity for bar chords, opted for light strings with lead to great vibrato and trilling style akin to B.B. King’s bluesy growl. In essence, it resulted in the tenets of heavy metal guitar playing.

Now, as Black Sabbath began to take shape, they had a sound that fit their style and a defiance that made it soar. Thus, the greatest literal allegory in art was complete. Music reflects the world around it, so Birmingham was bound to take rock ‘n’ roll in a grisly direction. However, things got even more literal when an area befallen by tragedy pushed a young man towards a heavy metal factory and a tragic accident within that heavy metal factory resulted in heavy metal music.