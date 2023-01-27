Tommy Lee tried to comfort Pamela Anderson after 'Pam & Tommy' series









Pamela Anderson claims that her ex-husband Tommy Lee, the drummer of Mötley Crüe, tried to comfort her after the Hulu series Pam & Tommy hit the screens. The show starred Lilly James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.

However, the series was made without the actual consent of Anderson and focused on the former couple’s turbulent relationship, which came to a boiling point when a sex tape featuring them both was stolen in 1995 and shared without permission.

Anderson said that the leaked sex tape caused her significant emotional distress. She had been discussing Pam & Tommy in an interview with Variety earlier this week. She said that its producers are “assholes”, adding that it felt like their decision to make the show was like applying “salt on the wound”, as she had to relieve the initial trauma.

In light of that, Lee reportedly reached out to Anderson to offer his comfort. Anderson said, “I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

After seeing a billboard for the show, Anderson felt that James and Stan’s representation of her and Lee felt like “Halloween costumes”, although she admitted no resentment towards the actors themselves. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture,” she said.

Anderson added: “I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

James had previously expressed a desire for Anderson to be involved in the show to give it an air of authenticity.