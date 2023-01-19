Pamela Anderson refused to read a letter sent to her by Lily James









Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has claimed that she refused to read a letter she was sent by Pam and Tommy actor Lily James, who played her in the miniseries. During a new interview with The New York Times, Anderson revealed that she hasn’t watched the Disney title, which tells the true story of – albeit a dramatised version – how her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee was leaked to the public.

Anderson explained that the events the series covered were “already hurtful enough the first time” before adding: “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”

She also said that James reached out to her before she took the role, claiming that she wanted to “honour” her in the show. Despite this olive branch, Anderson didn’t respond to James, quickly scanning a letter before leaving it in her inbox.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Netflix released the trailer for the documentary Pamela, A Love Story. It gives Anderson a chance to tell her side of the sex tape scandal. It will be released on the streaming platform on January 31st.

Anderson announced the documentary in March last year, writing on Instagram: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

In the trailer, the former Baywatch star says: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

An official synopsis reads: “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

