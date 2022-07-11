Thom Yorke confirms new music from The Smile









Thom Yorke has announced that The Smile, the Radiohead side-project, has some new music in the works.

Yorke, fellow Radiohead member Johnny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, drummer of Sons of Kemet, comprise The Smile and released A Light For Attracting Attention, their debut album, in May earlier this year. The album sounded fantastic and included hard-hitting post-punk efforts and mellower sombre tracks, the likes of which are found on Radiohead’s most recent album, 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

Last month, The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas said that The Smile’s set at Primavera Sound (which The Strokes headlined) was the best show he had seen in years. The Smile performed a new song entitled ‘Colours Fly’ during that show, and yesterday, they shared a clip of the song being performed at Primavera.

Thom Yorke later referred to the shared clip on Twitter, calling it a “work in progress”. He also went on to say that there are other songs currently being worked on. “New one … work in progress … there are a few,” Yorke wrote.

At a Roundhouse gig in London a few months back, Yorke had said that the band was initially conceived as a messing-around project during the national pandemic lockdowns and that they didn’t expect to record and play live.

The Smile are due to embark on their first North American tour in November and December later this year. Check out the complete list of dates below.

November 2022

Monday 14 – Providence, Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Monday 14 – Providence, Veterans Memorial Auditorium Wednesday 16 – Boston, Roadrunner

Friday 18 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

Sunday 20 – New York City, Hammerstein Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

Friday 25 – Montreal, M Telus

Saturday 26 – Toronto, Massey Hall

Monday 28 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

Tuesday 29 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

December 2022

Thursday 1 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

Thursday 1 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre Saturday 3 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

Sunday 4 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Tuesday 6 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theatre

Thursday 8 – Dallas, The Factory

Saturday 10 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

Wednesday 14 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday 16 – Seattle, WaMu Theater

Sunday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 21 – Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium

new one … work in progress … there are a few .. https://t.co/jPeNYiNVEz — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 10, 2022