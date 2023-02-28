Tom Sizemore is still in a coma following brain aneurysm









Actor Tom Sizemore is still in a coma over a week after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to his manager, a decision could soon come regarding his end-of-life care. In a statement reported on by TMZ, Charles Lago has said that the actors’ condition has not improved since his hospitalisation on Saturday, February 18th.

Sizemore’s doctors have now recommended an end-of-life plan to his family. A statement on their decision is expected in the next day or so. “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago said. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Lago added: “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Charles Lago also clarified that Sizemore’s aneurysm resulted from a severe stroke. The actor, currently aged 61, is perhaps best known for his appearance in Saving Private Ryan, in which he starred alongside Tom Hanks. Sizemore has also starred in Heat, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2002.

News of Sizemore’s condition comes over a week after Lago issued a statement describing the actor’s condition as a “wait-and-see situation.” The statement added: “He is in the hospital,” he told Fox News. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition [and] under observation.”

We’ll keep you updated with any news regarding Sizmore’s end-of-life care.