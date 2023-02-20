Actor Tom Sizemore in ciritical condition after suffering brain aneurysm









The actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative has confirmed. Sizemore is apparently being treated in an intensive care unit in his hometown of Los Angeles, where he was taken around 2am on Sunday.

The actor’s manager, Charles Lago, has said that his family have been notified of his hospitalisation. In regards to his condition, Lago said that Sizemore is currently in a “wait-and-see situation”. The statement continued: “He is in the hospital,” he told Fox News. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition [and] under observation.”

Having starred in films such as Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers and True Romance, Sizemore has worked with some of the most revered directors in Hollywood, including Oliver Stone and Quentin Tarantino. The actor, currently aged 61, is perhaps best known for his role in Saving Private Ryan opposite Tom Hanks. Sizemore also appeared opposite Al Pacino in Heat and Black Hawk Down in 2001. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2002.

The actor has a long history of substance abuse and run-ins with the authorities. In 2003, for example, he was convicted of domestic violence against his former partner Heidi Fleiss, and in 2009, he was arrested in LA for the suspected battery of a former spouse. Two years after that, he was arrested again for the same offence.

A documentary focusing on Sizemore’s substance abuse, his road to recovery and his court trail was released in 2007 under the title Shooting Sizemore. In a 1998 interview, the actor revealed that fellow Heat actor Robert DeNiro personally admitted him to rehab. “I didn’t wanna go,” Sizemore told The Independent, “but I couldn’t say no to him”.

In an interview from around that time, Sizemore descibed himself an an “anomaly” given the he was from a “kind of violent” neighbourhood but that his father was a “Harvard man” from “a family of poor people”. [via The Guardian]. “Although my mother and father were both completely legit, it was all around me”, he said, “this crime and licentiousness.”