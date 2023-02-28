Tom Sizemore: “no hope” for actor as doctors issue an end-of-life decision following brain aneurysm









Doctors have recommended an end-of-life decision for Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore who has been in critical condition in intensive care following an aneurysm.

In a statement shared by the actor’s manager, Charles Lago, there is reportedly “no further hope” concerning the star’s condition. Sizemore was rushed into intensive care on February 18th after suffering a brain aneurysm and was understood to be in a coma.

In a statement shared by Sky News, Lago shared the upsetting news: “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended [an] end-of-life decision,” he said. Adding: “The family is now deciding end-of-life matters, and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

On Monday, it was revealed the Sizemore family were requesting privacy: “They wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

USA Today has since reported more details in the situation, sharing that his manager stated: “Tom is hospitalized in intensive care due to a brain aneurism. He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation.”

Sizemore’s career kickstarted when he appeared alongside Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg’s five-time Oscar-winning WWII epic Saving Private Ryan in 1998. The actor had enjoyed years of industry success before this, however, working with Oliver Stone on the 1989 anti-war movie Born on the Fourth of July, where he would enjoy his first big break. This high-profile appearance would allow Sizemore to seize roles in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1990 movie Blue Steel and Tony Scott’s 1993 crime classic True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino.

A little later, Sizemore also thrived alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in the 1995 Michael Mann film Heat and took a major role in the 1999 Martin Scorsese drama Bringing Out the Dead, starring Nicolas Cage.

The actor’s career might have peaked in the 1990s, but this didn’t mean Sizemore stopped acting, taking on a baffling number of projects in the 21st century. Such projects included Michael Bay’s bombastic WWII love triangle flick Pearl Harbor in 2001 and David Lynch’s limited series Twin Peaks, where he appeared alongside the likes of Naomi Watts, Michael Cera and Kyle MacLachlan.