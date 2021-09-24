New Tom Petty documentary set for cinematic release







For those lucky enough to witness the new Tom Petty documentary, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, when it debuted back in March at the SXSW 2021 Festival it offered a unique insight into the creative process of the late star. The feature went on to win the famed Audience Award.

Now, more than just a lucky few will be able to feast their eyes on it in all of its silver screen glory. It was announced earlier today that for the first time ever, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers will see its theatrical release on October 20th, to mark what would’ve been Petty’s birthday.

The one-night-only global celebration comes to big screens via Trafalgar Releasing at selected cinemas all around the world and special encore screenings will be shown the following day at some venues.

The documentary focuses on the turbulent times that during the making of his iconic album Wildflowers. It charts the highs and lows of Petty between 1993-1995 as he worked on the record with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

Comprising never before seen footage, brand-new interviews, and the lowdown from his Heartbreaker’s cohorts, it is as much a celebration of Petty himself as it is an expose of Wildflowers.

The project was directed by Mary Wharton, known for her previous work on Sam Cooke: Legend, The Beatles Revolution and various other award-winning projects.

You can check out the trailer below and find more information about tickets for the event by clicking here.

Comments