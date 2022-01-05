Tom Morello doesn't know how to use his home studio









Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has admitted that he doesn’t know how to use his expansive home studio. The musician also revealed that, because of this factor, he decided to use his phone to record parts of his most recent album. In an interview with Guitar World, Morello explained: “I have a nice studio in my house but I don’t know how to work it. Like, I don’t know how to move any of the buttons around”.

Normally, this wouldn’t have phased Morello. However, the Covid-19 lockdowns brought the fact that he doesn’t know how to use his studio to the fore. He knew that he was “not going to be able to play shows” as “not going to be able to record music”.

He appended: “But then I was reading an interview where Kanye West said he recorded the vocals to a couple of his big hit records using the voice memo on his phone. So I did that.”

Ever the prolific musician, the guitarist has released two albums during the pandemic, home studio problems aside. The Atlas Underground Fire came in September, which was followed by The Atlas Underground Flood at the start of December.

Of The Atlas Underground Flood, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen wrote: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. On his most recent addition to the series, The Atlas Underground Flood takes artists from all different backgrounds, genres, and styles to filter their unique tastes through Morello’s heady and conscious ideals (a more cynical writer might call it “woke”, but Morello is a man who’s walked the walk for 30 years, so he deserves a more respectful analysis)”.

The review concluded: “The Atlas Underground Flood is big, obvious, somewhat inessential, and contains career highlights from no one involved. But just like The Atlas Underground Fire, all I really want is to hear a bunch of legends and fun modern artists play off each other. All I want is a three-way guitar battle between Morello, Kirk Hammett, and Alex Lifeson. That’s worth the price of admission right there, and the entire album plays into that same sense of loose jammy fun. It’s just a good time, and sometimes albums don’t need to be anything more than a good time.”

Listen to The Atlas Underground Flood below.