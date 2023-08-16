Tom Morello surprises Hollywood strikers with picket line set









Earlier this week, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello delivered a surprise performance on the Hollywood picket line for striking members of the SAG-AFRTA and WGA unions.

A lifelong supporter of unions, he told the NME in front of Paramount Studios: “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity.”

Morello’s surprise set took 15 minutes, which included his original songs, ‘Hold The Line’, ‘Union Town’ and ‘Union Song’. Then, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist surprised the crowd with a cover of Woody Guthrie’s classic 1945 protest song, ‘This Land Is My Land’, one of America’s most famous folk numbers.

Discussing his choice of tracks, Morello explained to the publication: “I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines, so today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

Morello asserted that the ongoing entertainment industry strikes are part of a broader movement of organised workers across the US that some commentators have dubbed the ‘Hot Labor Summer’. “In the United States right now, we have the biggest wave of strikes and organising in about 40 years,” the guitarist said. “In town right now, we also have hotel workers out [on strike] as well, so the picket lines are hot!”

In other Morello news, he was recently declared an honourary Italian citizen after being presented with the key to the hometown of his ancestors. “I just became an honorary Italian citizen & received the key to the city of the Morello ancestral hometown of Pratiglione, Italy!” he wrote on Instagram.

Watch a clip of Morello’s performance on the picket line below.

See more Tom Morello singing the final verse of union bop This Land is Your Land to an energized WGA/ SAG AFTRA picket line pic.twitter.com/WO9o8HUiMd — Clara (@thatclarafied) August 14, 2023