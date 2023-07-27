Tom Morello becomes honorary Italian citizen









Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has become an honorary Italian citizen after being presented with the key to his ancestors’ home town.

Morello traces his family roots back to Pratiglione, Italy. Roughly 150 years ago, Morello’s great-great-great grandfather Carlo left Italy for the United States.

More than a century later, Morello was honoured with a ceremony helmed by Pratiglione mayor Giovanni Trucano presenting an honorary citizenship to Morello.

“I just became an honorary Italian citizen & received the key to the city of the Morello ancestral hometown of Pratiglione, Italy!” Morello wrote on Instagram.

“Bands played! Children frolicked! Dozens of Morello cousins partied! The mayor wore blue! Awesome guitar statue erected in town square next to the memorial for local partisans who died fighting the Nazis! Grazie, Pratiglione!”

It’s not Morello’s first time celebrating his Italian roots. Earlier this year, Morello collaborated with Italian band Måneskin on their single ‘Gossip’.

“I’m very proud of my Italian heritage,” Morello previously told Rolling Stone regarding the Måneskin collaboration. “I’ve always felt a very strong connection with that country.”

Watch Morello’s ceremony down below.