Tom Morello says the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has become “more democratic”









Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has defended the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame ahead of his band’s induction later this year and stated he believes the institution has become “more democratic”.

In November, Rage Against The Machine will be inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and Missy Elliott at the Barclays Center in New York. Speaking to A Rádio Rock, Morello said of being included in the list: “It’s great. And we were nominated five times, and so I was pleased that we finally got in on the fifth one. I like the idea that there’s a place like the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame that pays attention to the accomplishments in multiple genres for things artists have done.”

Morello then claimed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is becoming “more democratic” and praised them for inducting more “hard rock” musicians. He continued: “Over the course of the last few years, I think the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame has become more democratic. Hard rock artists, which were normally kind of marginalised from Rush to Kiss to Judas Priest to even Stevie Ray Vaughan, which had trouble getting in, now are welcomed in.”

He concluded: “So I think it’s a nice home for Rage Against The Machine, to be joining some of my favourite bands, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Public Enemy, The Clash. That’s pretty good company to be in.”

Following news of Bush’s induction, the singer-songwriter issued a rare public statement. She said: “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour.”