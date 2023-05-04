Kate Bush teases possible return to stage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction









British art pop pioneer Kate Bush could make her first public appearance on stage in nearly a decade to accept her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As a part of her official response to the induction, Bush made a possible allusion to picking up the award in person by joking about a “secret handshake” that she would finally be able to learn.

“I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen,” Bush said in a statement. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour.”

“Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?” Bush also wrote.

Bush hasn’t made an official public appearance since her ‘Before the Dawn’ concert residency at the Hammersmith Odeon in 2014. The extent of Bush’s public statements has largely been reduced to her annual holiday messages, although she did give a rare interview in the wake of her song ‘Running Up That Hill’ going to number one in 2022.