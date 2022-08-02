Tom Morello praises the guitar playing of a 10-year-old boy









After watching a ten-year-old boy named Ludovick Tshiswaka play the guitar, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has praised his skills.

Tshiswaka is a young Brazilian-Congolese boy who writes and produces his own tunes, often sharing them on Instagram and Twitter to show off his talents. Morello had spotted Tshiswaka on Twitter and took to the social media platform to praise the young musician, claiming that he has some of the best guitar skills he’s ever heard.

Morello said, “Well that’s some of the best guitar playing I’ve witnessed in quite some time.”

Morello had also praised Nandi Bushell, another 10-year-old musical sensation, who recently jammed with Morello and his son, Roman. Bushell shared a clip of the performance in which both Morello and Roman play the guitar.

The caption shared by Bushell read, “Jamming with legendary guitarist Tom Morello (from Rage Against The Machine) and his incredible son, Roman. We have written an epic song together (not the one you hear in our sweet improvisational jam). Our new song is going to be released soon! I can’t wait for you all to hear it! Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful family!”

On their long-awaited return to the live stage, Rage Against the Machine recently played some fan-favourite tracks that the band had not played in some time. They played ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for the first time in 14 years and ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years.

Zach De La Rocha injured his leg during just the second date of their tour. However, despite the injury, he has remained committed to playing the rest of the dates.

De La Rocha told the crowd on the night of the injury: “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now, straight up. But you know what? We’re going to keep this fucking shit going. If I could crawl across this stage, I’m going to play for y’all tonight! We came too fucking far! You guys ready? Let’s go.”

