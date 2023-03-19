Tom Morello defends Meg White: “She one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock and roll”









Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has spoken out in defence of Meg White amid a mass debate regarding her musical ability. The White Stripes drummer was unfairly called into question when journalist Lachlan Markay branded her a terrible drummer, saying: “The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would’ve been with a half decent drummer. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion”.

The situation has rumbled on for days now, with multiple prominent musicians leaping to the defence of Meg White, including her former bandmate Jack. Now, in a post on social media, Morello offered a retort to Markay’s comments, explaining: “I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately, so let me set fools straight: Meg White is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll. It’s not even a debate”.

Despite Morello admitting that White’s drumming was never the flashiest, it always served the song, going on to say: “Does she do a lot of complicated tom-tom fills? No, thank God. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles”.

Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl also shared his thoughts on White’s drumming style earlier this week, telling NME: “She’s one of my favourite drummers! She is one of those drummers that if you hear 15 seconds of her recording, you’ll know who it is, and that to me has always been the gold standard”.

Jack White had also penned a poem earlier this week complimenting Meg on her drumming skills. The White Stripes played their final shows in 2011, after which Meg retreated from the music industry.

