Jack White shares poem in support of Meg White









Earlier this week, a journalist took to Twitter to criticise the drumming skills of The White Stripes‘ Meg White. Lachlan Markay used his social media platform to declare that the iconic Detroit rockers would have been better if they possessed “a half decent drummer”.

In his unfair criticism, Markay continued: “Yeah, yeah I’ve heard all the ‘but it’s a carefully crafted sound mannnn!’ takes. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion.”

Markay has since apologised for his unnecessary Tweets, writing: “By now you’ve probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White. It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let’s face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong.”

“It was a terrible, mean thing to say—and also just, you know, wrong—and I deeply regret saying it,” he apologised. Markay also wrote: “So to Meg White: I am sorry. Really. And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of shit, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I’m really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off.”

Following his Tweets, musicians flooded to support the drummer, including Karen Elson, who married White’s ex-husband and ex-bandmate Jack White between 2005 and 2013. She wrote: “Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her. To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex-husband’s ex wife name out of your fucking mouth”.

However, Jack White has now taken to Instagram to share an image in support of his ex-bandmate – who he has previously feuded with – accompanied by a short poem. It states:

“To be born in another time,

any era but our own would’ve been fine.

100 years from now,

1000 years from now,

some other distant, different, time.

one without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood,

one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good.

an empty field where no tall red poppies are cut down,

where we could lay all day, every day, on the warm and subtle ground,

and know just what to say and what to play to conjure our own sounds.

and be one with the others all around us,

and even still the ones who came before,

and help ourselves to all their love,

and pass it on again once more.

to have bliss upon bliss upon bliss,

to be without fear, negativity or pain,

and to get up every morning, and be happy to do it all again.”

