Tom Hollands’s Fred Astaire biopic signs Paul King as director









One of the Fred Astaire biopic films in development, starring MCU star Tom Holland, has landed Paddington’s Paul King as director, with Lee Hall re-working the screenplay. Another Astaire project will star Jamie Bell, with Margaret Qualley as Ginger Roots.

Holland’s film remains untitled and will centre on the dancer and Adele Astaire, his sister, as the pair moved out of their Midwestern vaudeville act in the early 20th century. While his sister received some limelight as the face of the show, Fred Astaire eventually outshone her through his consummate stage skills.

Once Adele married, the duo parted ways, and Fred was placed onto a new path towards Hollywood dance musicals that cemented him as a timeless cinematic icon.

King will direct this riveting story of family bonds conflicting with the entertainment industry, having experimented with the musical genre through his work on Wonka, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory origin story.

Screenwriter Hall wrote Billy Elliot, which featured the other Astaire star Bell. Holland also featured in the stage musical version, introducing him to his now globally successful career.

News of Holland’s casting broke in December 2021, with Variety reporting that the actor shared, “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.”

The actor’s performance as the iconic dancer will showcase snippets of his career spanning from 1932 to 1957, in which he starred in 30 musicals such as Top Hat and Shall We Dance.

As for Bell and Qualley’s project, titled Fred and Ginger, Deadline shared producer Fred Berger’s statement: “Margaret and Jamie were born to portray this legendary dance duo.”

He added: “We’re so excited to give people a big joyous event — brimming with spectacle and heart — that will leave you smiling, crying, and dancing out of the theatre.”

King’s version of the dancer’s story is yet to have a confirmed release date and will be produced by Sony.