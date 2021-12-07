Tom Holland is set to star as Fred Astaire in new biopic









Tom Holland is all geared up for the theatrical release of his latest portrayal of Spider-Man in the new film No Way Home which is set to come out later this month. Directed by Jon Watts, the film follows Spider-Man as he asks Doctor Strange to send him to an alternate version of reality where his identity remains anonymous.

According to Holland, No Way Home is not a fun Marvel romp but a bleak cinematic experience. He said: “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

While talking about the iconic character, Holland explained: “Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up. He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

Holland is also looking to expand his oeuvre by expressing his interest in a variety of projects. Holland’s co-star Jacob Batalon confirmed that the actor is extremely obsessed with the idea of playing James Bond and has now landed the opportunity to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic which is being produced by Sony.

“The script came in a week ago,” Holland revealed. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” The actor also said that film producer Amy Pascal has also received access to the script. “She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” Holland added. “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Check out the promising trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.