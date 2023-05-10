Tom Holland stars in the new trailer for ‘The Crowded Room’









The very first trailer has been released for the upcoming Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland.

The series stars Holland as a young man who is arrested for a terrible crime and goes on to follow an investigator who tries to work with the criminal to solve a deeper mystery. Set back in 1979, the show follows how Holland’s character reveals his side of the story to the public from behind bars, allowing others to form their own opinions of his enigmatic persona.

Joining Holland in the lead cast are the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Will Chase, Thomas Sadoski, Zachary Golinger, Sam Vartholomeos and Laila Robins.

Speaking about the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland stated: “It’s a show that will take you on twists and turns — you’ll never know where you are or what’s going on — and then it will all come to a miraculous conclusion toward the end…It’s a story about heartbreak. It’s a story about love. It’s a story about betrayal. And, most of all, it’s a story about a young kid’s determination to survive”.

Take a look at the new trailer below.