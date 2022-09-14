Amanda Seyfried names her five favourite films of all time









Amanda Seyfried has demonstrated her versatility throughout her career, having starred in vastly different kinds of productions. Although her breakthrough performance came in the iconic teen comedy Mean Girls, she has excelled at serious dramatic work in films like Paul Schrader’s First Reformed as well.

This year, she caught the attention of fans and critics worldwide with her performance in the new drama series The Dropout. She delivered a stunning rendition of infamous biotechnology fraud Elizabeth Holmes. For her fantastic work, she has already garnered several nominations and accolades, including an Emmy win.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Seyfried was asked to name five cinematic masterpieces which have influenced her journey in the world of cinema. She cited works by iconic filmmakers such as Woody Allen and Baz Luhrmann, in addition to David Michôd’s 2010 drama Animal Kingdom which she described as a “flawless movie.”

She added: “Like, the way it starts out, it’s like, I wanna work with that guy forever. And a good friend of mine, or two good friends of mine, are in that Blue Tongue film group, that Australian filmmakers group. And, you know, they had to set up an incredible vision. Really, really human, really dark, really disturbing.”

While talking about Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters, Seyfried commented: “Before everybody was a household name, before everybody had an image, before anybody has, like, a layer of the industry, like, before… I dunno, it’s just very untainted. Really great stuff from back in the day. God, I could study [Woody Allen’s films]; it’s unbelievable. But I guess I’ll have to say that one. Crimes and Misdemeanours is f***ing great but I’m not gonna say that’s one of my [five].”

Check out the full list below.

Amanda Seyfried’s favourite films:

Mother and Child (Rodrigo Garcia, 2010)

Romeo + Juliet (Baz Luhrmann, 1996)

Animal Kingdom (David Michôd, 2010)

Hannah and Her Sisters (Woody Allen, 1986)

Wet Hot American Summer (David Wain, 2001)

Baz Luhrmann has been attracting attention for his recent biopic about Elvis, but his 1996 Shakespeare adaptation remains one of his most famous works. According to Seyfried, this was the film that inspired her to become an actor.

She revealed: “Romeo + Juliet. I was always a big Leo fan and Claire Danes fan. And Baz Luhrmann just, I dunno, looked into my soul. I think I was maybe 12 when that came out, 11. It had an effect on me that made me wanna be an actor.”

