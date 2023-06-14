Tom Holland says he has a ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire









The current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has stated that he and the former performers behind the character, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, share a group chat.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland recalled his fond memories of working with the previous Spider-Man stars during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. “It was wonderful,” he told the publication, “Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat, and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys”.

Not believing Holland, the interviewer requested proof, asking what the last thing they talked about was. Responding, the actor produced his phone, “I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off. They were obviously happy to oblige…Yeah…Spider-Man stuff”.

Holland has stepped away from his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe for now, even taking a break from the industry in general after his performance in Apple TV’s The Crowded Room.

“There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break’. I disappeared,” the actor stated, “I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was”.

Take a look at the trailer for The Crowded Room below.