Tom Holland had to take break from acting after ‘The Crowded Room’









Actor Tom Holland has announced that he will be taking a break from his profession after his most recent role in the new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room left him exhausted and burnt out.

Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the most recent Marvel Spider-Man live-action film, but he’s recently portrayed Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room, a man who was arrested in 1979 for being involved in a shooting.

The actor has also dipped his toes into producing for the first time with The Crowded Room, which is set to arrive on Apple TV+ this week. The series has ten episodes in total.

Holland had been talking with ExtraTV about the new show and admitted that its dark nature left him needing a year-long break from professional acting.

“I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer,” Holland said. “I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me.”

“There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break’. I disappeared,” he added. “I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Holland then described what he got up to during his break. “I’ve done a little bit of travelling. I had an amazing time,” he said. “I’ve been seeing my family, seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive. I’ve just been trying to be a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”