Tom Holland's favourite album of all time









Tom Holland has emerged as a popular culture icon due to his involvement in the extremely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having earned a lot of praise from Marvel fans for his rendition of the beloved superhero Spider-Man, Holland starred in one of the most financially successful films in recent memory when he reprised his role in No Way Home.

Born in London, Holland was drawn to the performing arts from a very early age and started taking dancing classes at the age of nine. He took part in musical productions before eventually moving on to bigger projects such as the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall as well as Ron Howard’s adventure drama In the Heart of the Sea among others.

However, the definitive breakthrough of Holland’s career was when he signed a deal with Marvel which required him to star as Spider-Man in six films. Carrying the legacy of the character in a new direction, Holland portrayed Spider-Man in The Avengers films as well as his own series which included Homecoming and No Way Home.

Responding to the criticism of Marvel films in an interview, Holland addressed Martin Scorsese’s claims that Marvel productions aren’t cinema by stating that the auteur doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He said: “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese, ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one.”

Supporting his belief that Marvel films should be considered art as well, Holland insisted that a lot of effort goes into the dramatic elements: “The way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters – it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

For his artistic work, Holland draws inspiration from a lot of sources – ranging from previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire to films like Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. In addition to cinema and dramatic work, Holland is also moved by music and even named his favourite album when asked about it.

During a Q&A session, Holland was asked to name one album that he would take with him if he was stranded in the middle of nowhere. Citing the best-selling reggae album of all time, Holland answered the question by naming his favourite collection by Bob Marley: “I would take Bob Marley’s Legend – the re-mastered one.”

Listen to the full album below.