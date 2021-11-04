Tom Hanks turned down $28million space flight from Jeff Bezos









In these futuristic times, no longer do you need a government-backed space programme to shoot off to the stratosphere. If you have the billions of pounds necessary to fire yourself into space, you can, with this being the reality for Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Having travelled into space with Star Trek legend William Shatner earlier this year, it has been revealed that Bezos also offered the trip to Toy Story star Tom Hanks, who turned down the opportunity.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hanks elaborated on this generous offer from Jeff Bezos and when the talk show host asked the actor if the story was true, he replied, “Well, yeah, provided I pay”. Continuing, the actor noted, “You know, it cost 28 million bucks or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy, I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying 28 [million] bucks”.

William Shatner’s trip into space happened in early October and saw the actor fly in a Blue Origin rocket to the boundary of space known as the Karman Line, 66 miles above the earth. For the cost of $28 million, the flight only lasted for about 10 minutes, working out at a costly $2,800,000 per minute of space travel.

Tom Cruise and Elon Musk had previously looked to collaborate with NASA to shoot a movie in orbit in the near future, directed by The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman. Originally planning to launch into space in October 2021, there have been few updates on this project since Cruise confirmed in September that he had spoken with several SpaceX crew members to learn of their successful experiences.

After finding success with Paul Greengrass’ News of the World, Tom Hanks is next due to appear in Finch from Apple TV +. Helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, the same individual behind multiple episodes of both Game of Thrones and True Detective, Finch will mark his second feature film effort following 2010s Repo Men starring Jude Law and Forest Whitaker.

Take a look at the sci-fi trailer below.